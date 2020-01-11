How to react when faced with downed power lines, trees

(WJHL) – Severe weather is hitting the Tri-Cities this weekend. Drivers should take caution when faced with downed power lines or tree limbs that may block roadways.

Russell County, Va. EMA Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 that there are certain steps people can take when caught in a precarious situation.

A wind gust of 65 mph has already been recorded at Camp Creek, TN this morning! These strong winds will be around throughout the day. Downed trees and power lines are possible outside of storms. #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/vxvnttvOox — Brittney Bowman WJHL (@BrittneyBwx) January 11, 2020

“Downed power lines are dangerous. Never touch them,” he said. “For safety’s sake, always assume that a fallen power line is live, and follow these guidelines:

Call 9-1-1 immediately to report a fallen power line.

Avoid touching the downed line with your hand or an object, such as a stick, broom or pole.

Avoid touching anything, such as a car, object or equipment, or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.

Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.

Avoid driving over a fallen power line.

Get ready for some "bad" weather later today! Please drive safe! pic.twitter.com/XhsfkyHSNj — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) January 11, 2020

With severely strong winds, items like trash cans might end up in driveways, as well as roadways. Drivers are advised to drive cautiously during severe weather.

