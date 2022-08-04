(WJHL) — United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) activated new disaster relief funds geared toward recovery efforts in Dickenson and Wise county following widespread floods in July.

A news release on Thursday, Aug. 4 announced two new online portals — the Dickenson County 2022 Disaster Fund and the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund — that are available by clicking here.

The additions bring the United Way’s effort to assist the region to four total portals, including other relief funds for Buchanan County and another to a combined effort that will be equally distributed among the three counties.

“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for folks to help the folks affected by the severe weather events this summer,” said Travis Staton, UWSWVA president and CEO. “Officials in these counties have been hard at work since the floods. And they have asked United Way of Southwest Virginia to assist in fundraising and in ensuring the efficient and effective use of all funds to help residents and business owners in long-term recovery.”

One hundred percent of the funds will flow into relief efforts; United Way does not keep any of the funds for administrative costs or fees.

The online portals include the following:

Donations can also be made by emailing donations@unitedwayswva.org or calling Cristie Lester at 276-525-4071.