JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Temperatures are dropping as we head into the holiday weekend with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. Wind chills will be as low as -20 Friday night.

Half of all home heating fires happen between December and February, the coldest months of the year.

HVAC units will be in overdrive and people will use additional heat sources to try and stay warm.

“You get that burning smell the first time when the heaters kick on…a lot of people panic at that point,” said Ed Ritsko, the owner of Johnson City Heating and Air. “If there is a lot of lint build up on them…that lint could catch fire and send it down the ductwork which could cause a fire.”

Ritsko says making sure your HVAC system is working ahead of the temperature drop will help you not have to make an emergency call to him.

“You want to make sure that all your heater elements have been cleaned and that comes back to preventative maintenance when we come out and we clean your units,” Ritsko explained. “We clean the coils, we clean the heater elements. We spray them off with a duster.”

If you have a generator, now is a good time to also make sure it’s working.

“Make sure they’re in good working order if it’s a generator, keep it a little ways from the house,” said Barry Brickey with the Kingsport Fire Department. “Make sure that you have a carbon monoxide detector because it can be dangerous to use those if it’s too close to your home.”

But, if you do need extra warmth and plan to use a space heater, leave at least three feet of clearance around it.

“We always call that a no-child zone or even a pet-free zone that way none of the children or any of the pets can get close to it or anything that’s combustible,” said Brickey.

If you plan on building a fire, make sure your chimney is cleaned out before you start it.

“With a fireplace, make sure that the chimney is cleared out, that you get a good draw and the smoke is going out of the home,” said Brickey. “[If you plan to use] any other type of alternate heat, whether it’s a kerosene heater or something like that make sure that it’s in good working order and when you refill one of those make sure that it’s cooled off, that way you don’t have a fire hazard.”

As these cold temperatures are hitting the week of Christmas, it’s also important to make sure you don’t have too many items plugged in at once.

“If you’re going to use a heater, heating pad, electric blanket, or anything like that they need to plug straight into the wall. Don’t put them in a power protector, or surge protector because it can overload them,” Brickey explained. “It’s going to be really important that you don’t overload those circuits…especially with your Christmas lights, all your decorations, maybe extra heaters and things like that. Make sure you’re not overloading them and make sure that you don’t put that heater in a power strip because it will overload it.”