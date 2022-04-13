SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since May 2021, half of the $350 billion of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, a part of the American Rescue Plan, has been allocated to state and local governments.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, about $2.2 billion was granted to the 342 cities and 95 counties in the state.

Sullivan County received just over $30 million, the City of Kingsport was allocated just over $10 million and the City of Bristol was appointed a little over $5 million.

The APRA funds are to be sent out in two tranches.

The first half has already gone out to local governments with the second half still on the way.

“When the American Rescue Plans first were announced, there were some very limited uses on how you could spend the money. You could use it to address public health situations, the negative economic impacts from the virus. Certainly, you could use it to provide premium pay to employees and to improve water, sewer and broadband infrastructure were the primary uses for that money,” said John Dunn, Director of Communications for the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

The final rule for the ARPA funds was announced in January 2022.

“It kind of granted a lot more flexibility to local governments and how they can use their money,” Dunn added.

It basically meant that any local government in Tennessee can elect to use up to $10 million of its allocation for practically any government purpose that it traditionally provides.

“You can spend up to 10 million for that purpose, that doesn’t mean that every local government is getting at least $10 million,” Dunn noted. So, cities and some county governments had a lot more leeway than others in terms of how they could spend their money.

Sullivan County

Sullivan County used its $10 million portion on the jail expansion.

“We’re building a jail, and the jail came in overpriced than what they originally gave us and we took that $10 million and applied it to the jail,” said Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable. “So we won’t have a large shortfall on the jail, and therefore it will be on the tax rate and our taxpayers won’t see their taxes go up.”

Venable explained that the remaining $20 million will have to be approved before it can be spent. However, in the case of some projects, he said that the county commission has already approved the expenditures with the expectation of approval.

“The air conditioning systems and the air moving systems in buildings,” Venable said. “We’d like to have them approved quickly because it’s obviously provided for, and we’re spending a great deal of money on that. And that really kicked it off the tax rate in the future.”

He added that the county hopes to fund things like training facilities and firing ranges for the sheriff’s office, new ambulances to be used by the county’s emergency services and provide aid to the county’s volunteer fire departments.

Bristol

“Bristol City got $5,586,805,” said Christa Byrd, Bristol TN Accounts Budget Manager.

According to Byrd, Bristol opted not to fund government projects, but rather salaries.

“What we’re going to do is you can claim that as like your standard deduction for revenue loss, and we’re going to use that for police and firefighting services in the general fund. And so that supports just the general operation of the city,” she said. “There are lots of options, lots of things you can do with the funds, and we’ll see other cities and counties kind of exploring like certain projects or maybe some water projects, things like that, but that’s what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna use that standard allowance for revenue.”

Basically, she explained, the funds would go towards the salaries of the city’s public safety department, so it would technically just be added to those departments’ budgets.

Kingsport

The City of Kingsport received just over $10 million.

Kingsport City manager Chris McCartt said when the city received the first $5.1 million in May 2021, nothing was done with the money because nobody knew how to use it properly. So it wasn’t until October that plans started being made to actually use the funds.

“We went to the board of mayor and aldermen and recommended using the first tranche really to address a lot of capital and or one-time operating items that really over the last few years of the pandemic kind of put on hold,” he said.

Courtesy of Kingsport

“We looked at funding for our emergency services of police and fire we looked at funding going back into public works in terms of infrastructure needs, we also looked at putting funding into infrastructure needs within our parks and recreation areas,” McCartt said.

Some more specific, bigger ticket items were also paid for by the ARPA funding, like repaving Lynn Garden and redoing the driveway to the Allendale Mansion.

“Half a million dollars allowed us to completely close that section out and then walk away knowing that we’ve over the last several years paved all of Lynn Garden. Had we not had those dollars, it would have had to go into the budget. It would have to be probably split out over a couple of years,” McCartt said.

Of the Allendale driveway, he said the infrastructure was so far gone it was impossible to just resurface but had to be completely redone.

With the second tranche of funds coming in May, McCartt said the city hopes to invest in one particular transformational project.

“We narrowed that down to looking at investments in the academic village investments to our public library, and then investments into existing capital projects we have, such as maybe the Justice Center or fire station too, and then the last piece of that was investments into parks and recreation facilities,” he said.

McCartt said that the Kingsport BMA will consider these projects and pick a particularly impactful winner to see the investment of the rest of the ARPA funding.

Overall, the state comptroller’s office oversees the funding and that it is used for the proper purposes.

“The U.S. Treasury has said if a local government does not spend the money in accordance with the rules, it may have to return the money to the federal government. That’s why it’s very important that local governments do it the right way,” Dunn said.

He added that it’s not often such large sums become available to local governments.

“So the comptroller’s office has really encouraged local governments to try to do the greatest amount of good possible for the greatest amount of citizens with this money,” he said.

The second half of the ARPA funds are expected to be released in May.