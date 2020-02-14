How much will you spend on Valentine’s Day this year? NRF says almost $200

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For anyone wondering, yes it is too late to get flowers from at least one store in the Tri-Cities.

Roddy’s Flowers in Johnson City co-owner Roddy Bird says they typically have five to ten orders a day, but they have over 300 orders this Valentine’s Day.

On average, you’re likely to spend $196.31 on Valentine’s Day in the U.S. according to the National Retail Federation.

However, that hefty chunk of change doesn’t mean instant cash for flower shops.

“Everybody thinks, ‘they’re making a killing on this,’ but they got to realize we have nine drivers that we have to pay, and we have to rent cars,” Bird said.

Flower shops aren’t the only businesses that see an influx in orders; sweet shops are also incredibly busy.

Bethany Oakes, the owner of Downtown Sweets, says February is her best month.

“I was not expecting last year for it to be as busy on Valentine’s Day as it was. We probably had our single most busy day on Valentine’s Day,” Oakes said.

People are busy giving those treats to people other than a significant other. On average, $30 will be spent per person on family members other than a spouse. $14.69 will be spent on friends and $14.45 on children’s classmates and teachers.

Overall, there is a 21% increase per person when it comes to spending on Valentine’s Day over last year’s previous record of $161.96.