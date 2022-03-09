KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the surge of gas prices is continuing to affect the nation, locally, school districts are among many that are being heavily impacted.

Kingsport City Schools Transportation Supervisor Tommy Starnes said the district is already paying hundreds more to transport kids back and forth every day.

“When school started we were burning about 900 dollars worth of fuel a day,” Starnes said. “Right now, we’re up to 1400 and it’s climbing.”

As the number on gas station signs go up, Starnes is tasked with figuring out how to make ends meet. There are some changes Starnes said could be coming soon if the problem persists.

“Combined routing where we can, shortened routes,” Starnes said. “Less idling time, warming buses in the morning.”

Starnes said his district is already seeing more people taking advantage of bus rides.

“We’re actually already seeing more students on the bus,” Starnes said. “Parents are putting their students on the bus rather than drive them like they have been.”

Over at Bristol Virginia Public Schools, Dr. Keith Perrigan said they normally have over double the amount of money necessary budgeted for gas.

“If gas prices go up between now and the end of the school year we’ll have a deficit,” Dr. Perrigan said. “We’re going to try to continue to provide all of the same services that we do.”

Dr. Perrigan said if prices go up even higher, they’ll consider cutting back on field trips.

“The problem with this situation is that the buses have to run,” Starnes said. “We’re still going to go get the kids no matter what it does.”

Both school districts said they are hiring for bus drivers as well and encourage anyone interested to apply.