How high schools are finding success after alarming failure rate last semester

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While lawmakers in Nashville are focused on education challenges in grades PreK–3, schools in the Tri-Cities are dealing with another big challenge: helping high school seniors make it to graduation.

“We went in September from 31% failing either one or more classes to down by December to 18% failing one or more classes,” said David Crockett High School Principal Peggy Wright. “They needed to be more engaged…so the thought was to have students checking in with their teachers every single period just like if they were in person.”

Washington Co., Tennessee schools have been completely virtual most of the year. Students have until the end of January to recover credits and are now participating in live online classes where teachers instruct for at least 30 minutes during normal class period times where students can ask questions.

“We’ve already seen in three weeks a tremendous difference in attendance and it’s made a difference in student engagement. That’s the feedback I’m getting from my teachers… probably has risen as much as I would say 60,” Wright said. “You still have to again, continue to close that gap so what we did was we gave students until January the 30th, especially our seniors, to complete the credit recovery things that were assigned to them.”

Those totals are expected to be updated in the beginning of February.

Students who are considered to be more “at risk” than others have been able to be in the classroom since the fall.

“We have run busses and vans to go and pick them up, contacted parents, had parents bring them in and whether that’s coming two days a week, a day a week…whatever support that they needed,” Wright said. “Some of our students, whether it’s technology issues, connectivity issues, or just that need for more hands-on, one-on-one support, we’ve had to bring them in.”

RELATED: New rules for virtual learning lead to frustration from parents

Wright said her staff has learned and adapted a lot throughout the school year and it has been an “all hands on deck” experience, especially in terms of reaching out to students.

“Some of our seniors that we’re concerned about, we’re going to have to continue to push to keep in contact with them and provide any support that they need through the school to help them be successful because this is the next step, that senior year, to your future,” said Wright.

Johnson City Schools are also seeing an increase in seniors making up class.

“With seniors, there are particular courses that are required for graduation and some of those courses aren’t taken until your senior year,” said interim Science Hill High School Principal, Dr. Josh Carter. “If the students that are on track right now finish, which we have every expectation that they will, our grad rate should actually increase.”

Science Hill added seats to what they call a “Senior Gap Lab,” a specific class for struggling students.

“They have the support of a teacher…in a hybrid model, the majority of our students come every other day but students in our lab can come every day. So, they’re getting to come in person and work everyday earning credits toward graduation,” said Carter. “One of the things that we want to try to do is get them connected to the school and stay connected to the school. The unfortunate thing about the remote learning is not seeing your teacher in person, not being in the building, not seeing your friends, that’s a really hard way to do your senior year.”

Despite the struggles, both Wright and Dr. Carter anticipate high graduation rates.