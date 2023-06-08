(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released a breakdown of 3rd grade TCAP retake performance for each school system in the state, and News Channel 11 has compiled the results of all the systems in its coverage area.

In TDOE reporting, the “Retake Participation Rate” column represents the percentage of students that were eligible for a TCAP retake that took the test again. That number includes students that missed the first test date, are exempt from testing requirements or have already passed an appeal.

Out of that percentage, the “% Proficient” column represents the percentage of students that scored “Proficient” on the TCAP on their second attempt and are good to advance to the 4th grade. “Proficient” includes scores that “Meet” or “Exceed” expectations.

Those that improved their scores from “Below” to “Approaching” are eligible for several pathways to make sure they advance.

Photo: TN Department of Education

District Retake Participation Rate % Proficient % Improved to Approaching Bristol City Schools 55.2 21.3 6.7 Carter County Schools 63.2 28.8 8.4 Elizabethton City Schools 14.4 ** 15.4 Greene County Schools 73.5 12.8 6.2 Greeneville City Schools 18.1 ** 15.0 Hawkins County Schools 72.8 22.8 7.1 Johnson City Schools 53.0 15.5 8.6 Johnson County Schools 69.0 15.7 12.2 Kingsport City Schools 25.3 18.7 8.1 Rogersville City Schools 77.5 3.2 6.5 Sullivan County Schools 63.5 22.6 8.7 Unicoi County Schools 19.4 19.4 30.0 5.0 Washington County Schools 70.9 16.8 10.2

The TDOE noted that the column spaces represented by “**” indicate that less than 1% of students who retook the TCAP fall into that category.

Students who did not score “Proficient” on their retake may still advance to 4th grade. If they scored in the “Approaching” category, students may either attend summer school, receive tutoring during the next school year or make another appeal. If they scored in the “Below” category after retaking the TCAP, students must attend summer school and receive tutoring in 4th grade.

A complete breakdown of retake scores throughout Tennessee is available online through the TDOE.