JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes changes to fishing regulations in 2022.

Most notably, the state changed the duration of fishing licenses. Starting on March 1, 2022, fishing licenses expire one year from the day when they were purchased. That change does not apply to short-term licenses.

Cutthroat trout were also stocked in some Tennessee waterways like the Caney Fork River and were included in the state’s trout regulations and slot limit on that river. Officials also removed bait restrictions on the use of crayfish in some streams in Wayne and Hardin Counties.

In Region 4, the region encompassing East and Northeast Tennessee, the following changes were made for anglers:

Redefined the boundary for the Children’s Stream on West Prong Little Pigeon River from North Park Lane Bridge (Herbert Holt Park) downstream to Gatlinburg By-pass Bridge in Gatlinburg, TN.

Changed the lower boundary for the South Holston River from Hwy 37 Bridge to Hwy 390 Bridge at Bluff City, TN to reflect the change of name for the Highway.

Removed the daily creel limit on Spotted and Alabama Bass on South Holston Reservoir.

Changed the date of the opening day for the Doe River Delayed Harvest from Nov 1 to Oct 1.

Another statewide change included the creation of a Community Fishing Program for some ponds and lakes.

You can learn more about the specific 2022 changes across the state and in each of the four regions by clicking here. To acquire a fishing license in Tennessee, visit the TWRA website.