JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s education voucher proposal becomes law, the amount families can use toward a school of their choice would pay a good chunk of local private school tuition amounts — nearly all in some cases.

That has leaders of at least two Northeast Tennessee area private schools strategizing about potential growth opportunities.

Lee’s “Education Freedom Scholarship Act” proposes a $7,075 voucher that families could use at a school of their choice, including private schools. If it passes, 20,000 scholarships would be available next school year, limited to families earning below 300% of the poverty level or whose children are disabled. In 2025-26, eligibility would become “universal for all Tennessee students entitled to attend a public school, contingent on funding.”

If the act passes and the voucher stays at $7,075, it would cover almost all of St. Mary’s Catholic School’s $7,200 tuition and more than 90% of Tri-Cities Christian Academy’s tuition. Tri-Cities tuition is $7,350 for kindergarten through fifth grade and $7,950 from sixth through 12th.

Even for the two schools whose leaders told News Channel 11 they are closely following the proposal, the voucher amount would cover more than three-quarters of tuition for younger students.

Ashley Academy, like St. Mary’s a K-8 school, charges $9,400 for tuition. Providence Academy’s tuition is $9,431 for students in kindergarten through fifth grade and $10,334 for those in sixth grade and up.

Providence Head of Schools Ben Holland said the proposal creates “an important moment in time” for the state.

“I believe that many families will benefit from the ability to choose an education that will align with their families’ values, beliefs, and their child’s individual needs,” Holland said.

But the head of the 800-student academy said Providence has the capacity right now to add about 100 students and that additional growth would require new capital investment — and some serious planning.

“As local private schools emerge and grow their enrollment, they must take care to grow with wisdom, prudence, and care,” Holland said.

Ramona Harr is headmaster at Ashley Academy, which alone among the four listed here does not offer a specifically Christian education. She said the school’s board already had been discussing potential expansion prior to Lee’s Tuesday announcement.

The school off of South Roan Street in Johnson City currently has 105 K-8th graders, with space for 165. Harr said unused space could be used to accommodate additional classrooms and sent a statement from the board that it “welcomes the proposed legislation.”

That statement added that the board “is actively considering whether to add a high school with grades 9-12.”

Tri-Cities Christian’s website states it has more than 300 students in 3rd through 12th grades, while its sister school, Boones Creek Christian Academy, has 120-plus pre-K through second graders.

While Tennessee public schools use the TCAP standardized test, St. Mary’s and Providence both use the Iowa Assessments through eighth grade. Ashley uses the Northwest Educational Assessment.

Tennessee Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) heads the senate’s Education Committee and expects to be the bill’s senate sponsor. He said he expects the final product will include some type of standardized testing requirement for schools that accept students using the vouchers.

“One of the things we’re going to talk about a great deal is making certain we have testing that is comparable across the board,” Lundberg said. “We also need input to those schools to show how well they’re doing or frankly, how they’re not doing well.”