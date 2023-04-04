ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A federal jury has convicted a Houston, Texas man for reportedly trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.

A release from the Virginia Attorney General’s Office said Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, was the “major source of supply” for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of “high-purity” crystal meth and 6 kilograms of cocaine into Southwest Virginia.

“This major conviction is the result of a six-year investigation. I’m proud of the collaborative work done to get this massive quantity of dangerous drugs – and dealers – off our streets,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that Cantu-Cantu intercepted meth in 55-gallon drums that were transported directly from a source in Mexico into the U.S. in water tankers, according to the release.

The drugs were then re-distributed through dealers from Indiana, and ultimately down the supply chain into Bristol, Virginia, the release said.

The release said many of those transactions were orchestrated through another major drug trafficker who was incarcerated in Virginia prisons while the conspiracy was at play.

The estimated street value of the drugs distributed during the course of the trafficking conspiracy totaled more than $1.4 million, according to the release.

Currently, 26 dealers have been convicted over this six-year investigation, which reportedly began with an investigation of street-level dealers in Smyth County, Virginia, the release said.