JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University says it has found housing for all of the students who were temporarily placed in hotels at the beginning of the semester due to on-campus dorms being full.

In August, the university said “about 70 to 75 students” were staying at hotels while waiting for on-campus dorms to become available.

The university said on Monday that it had found housing for all of those students within the first three weeks of the semester.

A plan to build a new residence hall that would open by the fall of 2026 is still in the initial stages.

The university will also consider working with off-campus housing providers to help meet the increased demand for student housing.