House fire in Bulls Gap leaves 1 woman dead

John Price

Bulls Gap firefighters reported that a house fire on York Street Monday left one woman dead.

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house fire in Bulls Gap Monday night killed one woman, according to first responders.

Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department (BGVFD) Chief Chuckey Johnson confirmed with News Channel 11 that firefighters responded to the 100 block of York Street at 5:45 p.m., with the first truck at the scene within six minutes.

Firefighters were able to locate the woman in the house, but flames engulfed the home, according to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The HCSO report reads that the victim is “presumed to be the female who lived [at the house].” A coroner responded to the scene, according to police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to investigate the incident, but Johnson said investigators have not deemed the fire suspicious.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time, and no further details have been released.

