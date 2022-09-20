JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A fire destroyed a house on Unaka Avenue in Johnson City in July. Two months later, the remains of the home are still there.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of East Unaka Avenue on the night of July 4. They found an abandoned two-story house engulfed in flames.

As of Sept. 19, the remains of the house were still on the property, despite the city declaring it an imminent danger violation on July 5.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church owns the property where the fire occurred. Members of the church say they’ve been trying to get private contractors to clean the property, but the contractors have not shown up to do the work.

“Every time they sent us an invoice, which we had not paid of course, and they kept saying that they would be there in two weeks and every time we’ve called them, they kept saying it’s going to be two more weeks,” church administrative assistant Susan Burkey said. “So, when I talked to them last week, they said it’ll be the 26th and then right after that the city came and they said we have 10 days from last Monday to get it down and I explained to them what was going on. So, they’ve contacted the private company and they were supposed to be there this morning and of course they did not show up.”

Burkey says church leadership just wants the job done.

“We just want to get it taken care of because it’s just really an eyesore and I know the neighbors would be glad if it was gone and we would be glad if it was gone, and we would just like to get all taken care of and done with.”

Members of the church say they may pay the city to clean up the debris.