EMBREEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A brush fire damaged a home Tuesday in the Embreeville community of Washington County, Tennessee.

It was one of several brush fires reported across the region.

Crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to the fire, which was originally a controlled burn.

A house caught fire but crews said it was extinguished before it was heavily damaged. A shed was destroyed.

Volunteer fire crews cited fortunate staffing as the main reason for limited damage.

“This is just a luck of the draw for us, for having some personnel handy during the day because we are a 100% volunteer department,” Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Brandon Fender said.

A dumpster also caught on fire but was extinguished.