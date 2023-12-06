JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nine local hotels have partnered with Visit Johnson City to host the “Hotels with Heart” campaign, an initiative that works to gather winter accessory donations for Family Promise of Johnson City.

A release from Visit Johnson City, the official visitor’s bureau for the city, said the campaign’s goal is to collect more than 500 new hats, gloves and socks, which will be distributed to those in need by Family Promise.

Participating hotels in Johnson City include the Carnegie Hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton, Courtyard by Marriott, Home2 Suites, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Quality Inn by Choice Hotels and Hampton Inn.

Donation bins are set up in the lobby of each participating hotel, and the community is encouraged to donate warm accessories through Dec. 18.

A bin is also available to donate at the new Johnson City Visitor Center, the release said.

All donations will benefit Family Promise of Greater Johnson City.

A presentation of donations to Family Promise is taking place on Dec. 20 at 2:00 p.m. in the lobby of Home2 Suites.