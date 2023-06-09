BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A five-day, five-city traveling car show dubbed “the largest road trip in the world” will begin Monday in Atlanta before concluding Friday in Bristol.

The 2023 Hot Rod Power Tour is expected to feature thousands of cars and trucks, from hot rods to classics.

The tour kicks off Monday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will then head to Columbia, South Carolina; Rockingham, North Carolina; Concord, North Carolina; and finally Bristol Motor Speedway.

The cars are expected to travel through Hampton, Elizabethton, and Bluff City on their way from Concord to Bristol.

The finale at Bristol Motor Speedway will run from 12–6 p.m. on Friday, June 16. In addition to the cars, there will be a vendor midway, live music by Bristol-based WyldeHeart, giveaways, and more.

Spectators can attend for free but must pre-register online. Those interested in entering a vehicle, for a single day or multiple days, must also register online.

More information can be found on the Hot Rod Power Tour’s website.