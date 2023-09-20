BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fast cars descended upon Bristol Dragway on Wednesday for a traveling drag race to determine the “fastest street car in America.”

The Bristol Dragway is one of five tracks in this year’s Hot Rod Drag Week.

Racing started Monday at Darlington Dragway in South Carolina and continued Tuesday at Rockingham Dragway in North Carolina. Racers then headed to Bristol on Wednesday.

Competitors must drive their cars from drag strip to drag strip and can only use the tools and supplies they can fit in the park and a trailer.

Organizers said the competition, which is in its 19th year, attracts fast-car owners from across the country and the world.

“We’re out here at Bristol Drag Way trying to find out who has the fastest street car in America,” said Mike Galimi, Hot Rod Magazine network director. “And we’ve got cars from all over the world: Australia, Sweden, and obviously well represented in from America as well as Canada.”

Fifteen vendors also travel from track to track.

On Thursday, competitors will make their way to Carolina Dragway in South Carolina before returning to Darlington for the finals.