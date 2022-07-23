BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) provided hot meals to residents of Buchanan County impacted by recent flooding.

According to the release, VOGA has been in regular contact with United Way, the Red Cross and others. The meals are in addition to the needed equipment and supplies that VOGA has been providing over the last two weeks.

Meals can be picked up tomorrow, Sunday, July 24 at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. for dinner at Twin Valley High School. The meals will be provided by a local caterer and feature sandwich wraps for lunch and KFC chicken for dinner.

“Assistance in this region will be ongoing for quite some time. More than 100 homes and businesses were impacted by these floods. Buchanan County is our biggest producing county in Virginia. We have many businesses and employees that live and work there, which have been impacted as well,” said Virginia Oil and Gas Association President, Lawton Mullins. “As an association, we are committed to provide aid where we can to our friends, family and neighbors in this area.”

VOGA Public Outreach Director, Beth Stockner said they served approximately 300 meals on Saturday and had steady traffic of people picking up meals and supplies at the same time.