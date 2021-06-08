Hot dog eating contest returns to Greeneville’s American Downtown celebration

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The hot dog eating contest will return to this year’s American Downtown celebration in Greeneville.

The contest will take place at 7 p.m. on July 3 in the Big Spring area of downtown and will feature a grand prize of $200.

The annual Independence Day celebration — which will feature live music, food trucks, a nighttime parade, fireworks, and more — will get underway at 4 p.m.

While the celebration was allowed to take place last summer, the hot dog contest was canceled due to the pandemic.

Competitors must be 18 years or older. To enter, pick up a form at town hall, the Top Dog hot dog stand, or call John Price at 423-620-8340. There is an entry fee of $15 and the deadline to enter is July 1.

For more information about the celebration, visit greenevilletn.gov or the town’s Facebook page.