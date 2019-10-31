Hot air balloon makes an unexpected landing in Jonesborough driveway

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- As Brady Sloan and his wife were grilling on their back porch Sunday, they heard something that sounded like a truck or motorcycle, but would soon find out it was something much different.

The video above shows a hot air balloon landing near a Jonesborough home and sliding toward it as people were inside.

No injuries were reported and News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton found out the hot air balloon took off from an airfield in Fall Branch.

One thing that stood out about the balloon is a breast cancer awareness ribbon.

The pilot of the hot air balloon told Blake that it was custom made in honor of his late wife who passed away after battling breast cancer.

That pilot had also just returned from the International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

