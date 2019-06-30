Horse rider in ‘stable’ condition after falling during Virginia State Championship Show; Transported to hospital by Med-Flight

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials with the Virginia State Championship Horse Show tell News Channel 11 a rider is in stable condition after getting injured Saturday night.

Carla Osborne, show manager, says that accident happened last night at the Scott County Horse Park in Dungannon.

According to Osborne, the rider was injured by the runaway horse after it rushed out of the gate, causing the person to fall off.

Osborne commended the efforts of personnel, adding the show had nurses and emergency crews on the scene for any accidents. Personnel from Nickelsville also assisted with the scene. Med-Flight was reportedly already in the air when the call came in for the injury, Osborne said.

We’ll continue to follow this story as updates become available.

The Virginia State Championship State lasted Friday and Saturday.