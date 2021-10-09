Horse Creek Farms hosts Sunflower Festival

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sunflower Festival in Chuckey opened Saturday with live music, a corn maze, food trucks, and more.

It is the peak season for sunflower’s and organizers of the festival sought to brighten up the community by holding a festival centered around the flowers.

Emily Armstrong from Horse Creek Farms said, “We’ve got vendors set up, so there’s shopping. And there’s plenty of places around for photo ops. I know that’s really big right now and having the best pictures for Instagram. So, there’s a lot of other opportunities to enjoy and have fun.”

The organizers had planned to have a unique sunflower maze, however, recent storms knocked down many of the crops but, organizers say that did little to damper the good times.

The festival will continue Sunday starting at 1 p.m. and lasting through 6.