JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 3rd annual Hoppy Possum Southern Brewers Cup will take place this September at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City.

Hoppy Possum will showcase homebrew culture and creativity in their Southern Brewers Cup. According to a release, attendees can experience a hybrid festival format that keeps the best aspects of a craft beer festival like fancy tasting glasses, unlimited tastings, music and food trucks, in combination with a homebrew competition.

Homebrewers across the nation will be taking place in the competition for $10,000 in cash prizes.

“Hoppy Possum is a place beer lovers are going to find new, exciting, experimental, and creative craft beer,” said festival director, Gavin Andrews. “We have brewers coming in from across the US bringing their interpretations of your favorite styles”

The “people’s choice” format ensures brewers will offer particularly exciting and experimental creations in an effort to stand out among the expected 175 different beers, ciders, meads, and seltzers.

Hoppy Possum: Southern Brewers Cup takes place on September 24. VIP entry begins at 1 p.m. with general admission following at 2 p.m.

Attendees will pay a gate fee that includes unlimited tastings and festival activities.

For more information visit www.hoppypossum.com or Hoppy Possum: Southern Brewers Cup Facebook.