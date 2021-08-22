Hoppy Possum festival returns to Johnson City in September

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hoppy Possum: Southern Brewers Cup festival will return to the TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City on September 25.

According to a release from Hoppy Possum, after being cancelled last year of coronavirus concerns, craft beer brewers from all around the country will meet and compete in Johnson City for up to $10,000 in cash prizes.

Attendees will have a chance to vote for their favorite beer and decide who will be the winner.

Festival goers can expect to choose from over 175 different beers, ciders, meads and more.

New this year is the addition of non-beer drinks like ciders and meads as well as the introduction of a Hoppy possum app which will contain information and descriptions of the different drink offerings as well as a festival map.

In addition to a variety of options for food and drinks, there will also be local vendors set up with merchandise and live music.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

Gates open for VIP admission at 1:00 p.m. and general admission at 2:00 p.m.