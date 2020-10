JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Johnson City announced in a Facebook post on Friday that 2021 will be a better year with the Hoppy Possum Festival in downtown.

Downtown Johnson City will partner with the Carnegie Hotel to host a one-of-a-kind event that will feature craft beer, local food trucks, music, vendors, and taste testings.

According to the post, ticket sales will launch on April 1, 2021.