‘Hope has carried us through this challenge’: Tri-Cities churches navigate new stage of pandemic to host in-person Easter celebrations

(WJHL) — Churches across the Tri-Cities have operated differently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some have turned to virtual services and others have limited its capacity.

The struggle to create a safe space for church members on Easter Sunday has prompted churches to think outside the box, or in this case, on the lawn.

Church leaders say they’ve turned to holding their Easter service outside, to allow for more people to attend.

“Because this has been a tough year for so many people in our community and in our church, we really wanted to include as many people as possible. In our Easter celebration,” Grace Fellowship Church Pastor Titus O’Bryant said.

O’Bryant is welcoming his congregation to glorify the Lord on the lawn in front of the church.

“You want to bring your own chairs or blankets and come early so you can find the best seat possible because we’ll be enjoying Bluegrass music, so you’ll want to find the place where you can get as close to the stage as you can and enjoy that music,” Titis said.

Pastor Titus said it is to promote social distancing during this new stage of the pandemic. The church will be offering two services on Easter Sunday; one at 9:15 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m.

“We do have an RSVP system at GFCnow.com/Easter, so people can sign up and let us know they’re coming. That will also give them any information if there’s any inclement weather that changes our plans,” Titus said.

The family event was created to include kids of all ages.

“If a family would like to bring their very young children who are infants through four years old, indoors, we’ll have a special experience just for them too,” Titis said.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, in Elizabethton, will be reuniting in-person for the first time since March 8, 2020. The 11 a.m. Easter service will take place on the front lawn as well.

Father Timothy Holder said, “There will be gifts for all the children. We’re encouraging everybody to come, bring a lawn chair. If it’s 30s, bring a blanket. It’s supposed to be sunshine, God-willing.”

He urges people to socially distance themselves and to mask up. The church is also offering curbside service during communion.

Father Tim said, “We’ll simply come to your car. It will be a communion in a little capsule. with a little bread and wine. Of course, and celebrated. Then, it will be served to everybody. You are welcome to take home, to the sick, the shut-in, or the people who just couldn’t make it.”

Pastor Titus added, “Hope has carried us through this challenge and the reason we have hope is because of Jesus resurrection- because he defeated death, and so we have hope to face our challenges in life and also hope for the life that’s to come.”

The church leaders tell me those who still do not feel comfortable with large gatherings will still be able to tune in virtually.

Grace Fellowship Church is anticipating about 25-hundred people.

St. Thomas Episcopal plans to welcome as many people, until its lawn is filled up.