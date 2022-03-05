BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Every Saturday, a crowd along the state line gathers to voice their opposition to the Bristol, Virginia landfill, and the gases that fill up Bristol’s businesses, cars and homes.

“This is our health,” Bristol resident Tera Lowry Burnette said. “These are our families, this is our future.”

Saturday marked the 13th rally held by HOPE (Healing Our Polluted Environment) for Bristol.

HOPE for Bristol is holding another Rally for Relief from landfill gasses. They’ll be out here until 2 p.m. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/mRE05mTPD0 — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) March 5, 2022

Bristol residents protest a stink they say you’ve got to smell to believe.

“Sometimes it smells like raw sewage and rotten eggs,” President HOPE for Bristol Joel Kellogg said. “Sometimes it’s just pure trash, and sometimes it’s a heavy chemical smell.”

“Over the past year or so they’ve increased to the point where we’re actually getting physical ailments from them,” HOPE for Bristol member Mike Givney said.

Bristol leaders, state and federal lawmakers have requested federal assistance to fix the stench.

“The state of Tennessee are working with Virginia officials frankly to do two things,” Sen. Jon Lundberg, Bristol(R) said. “Number one is control the odor, how do we stop that?’ and number two, I think there needs to be a permanent plan to close the landfill.”

Protestors said they’re holding those in charge accountable because change is just not coming fast enough.

“We’re just trying to bring more awareness to the problem and hopefully get our leaders to step up and do a little more to resolve this and that’s why we’re out here every Saturday,” Bristol Resident Robert Jenkins said.

Bristol residents waiting for the day that they can take in a breath of fresh air.

“I’ve never lived anywhere better than Bristol,” Kellogg said. “So we get this fixed, and we can get back to being a good place to live here.”

The rallies are held every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.