BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol landfill stench isn’t going away any time soon, and neither is the organization fighting against it.



“Healing Our Polluted Environment” known by the acronym “HOPE for Bristol” has officially become a non-profit.

Outside of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce every Saturday you can find both new and old Bristol residents, people from all backgrounds, coming together to fight for clean air.

“We’re just like everybody else in the community,” HOPE for Bristol board member Lori Givney said. “We don’t have any special skills. We’re just a group of people, perfect strangers, that came together because we love Bristol.”

Members of HOPE for Bristol said they’re sick and tired of dealing with the smell, and they’ll stand on the street corner until something is done about it.

“It’s at the point now where we actually can’t live in our home,” Givney said. “I’m a person who believes in if you’re going to have something to say you better be able to back it up and get involved. So, this is getting involved for me.”

HOPE for Bristol achieved nonprofit status just a couple of days ago, and members said there’s a lot in the works.

“Nonprofit incorporation allows HOPE to provide additional resources and funds to give relief to residents affected by the landfill,” Stan Barringer, HOPE for Bristol Treasurer, said. “Our funding opportunities are greatly expanded by this non-profit approval through the IRS.”

The funds they receive through grants and donations they plan to give back to their neighbors.

“It could be through air purifiers, it could be through community events that bring the community together,” Tina Hogue, HOPE for Bristol Chair of Community Engagement team, said. “We will definitely be developing that over the next few months.”

If you’re interested in volunteering with HOPE for Bristol you can come out any Saturday from 11-2 or fill out the contact form on their website.