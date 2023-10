BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – It’s going to be a hauntingly good time in Southwest Virginia on Halloween Day.

The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is hosting its annual ‘Hoots and Haints’ family festival.

There will be plenty of spooky fun from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Halloween Day including games, haunted attractions, fortune telling, crafts, refreshments, and more.

Gretchen Cope sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to share the details of the free event.