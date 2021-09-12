Honoring our heroes: Greeneville VFW Post 1990 hosting memorial for 13 service members killed in Afghanistan

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks falling on this past weekend, a number of memorials and ceremonies were held throughout the region and nation but one ceremony this upcoming week is honoring those lost in a more recent attack…

Happening Monday, September 13, VFW Post 1990 in Greeneville will be holding a ceremony to honor those 13 service members who lost their lives in the August 26th Terrorist attack outside the Kabul Airport.

The memorial will take place at the post which is located at 70 Harlan Street in Greeneville.

The ceremony will start at 6 p.m. and all veterans and community members are encouraged to attend.