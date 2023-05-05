BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another group of our nation’s heroes embarked on a journey to Washington D.C. this week.

Twenty-one local veterans took part in an ‘Honor Flight’ to the nations capital. One of the many stops for the group will be Arlington National Cemetery. This trip was completely free for the veterans.

The Honor Flight Tour departed from the Bluff City Town Hall this morning.

The Sullivan East High School Band and Color Guard all took part in the Friday morning ceremony to send-off the veterans.

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) attended the event as well. She handed out ‘Challenge Coins’ to every veteran before their departure as a way to thank them for their service.

Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands President Michelle Stewart said this is a perfect opportunity to salute these veterans.

“This trip gives them an opportunity to have that closure to visit the Vietnam Wall and to visit the World War II Memorial,” Stewart said. “And to just know that their service is appreciated and know that their service wasn’t in vain.”

The veterans will return home on Sunday.