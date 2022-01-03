Buchanan Co. teacher accused of sexually abusing 16-year-old student

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia man is facing charges after authorities say he sexually abused a teenager.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, police arrested George R. Brown, 52, of Honaker, for felony sexual abuse of a juvenile after a complaint was filed to the department.

An investigation revealed Brown was an instructor at Buchanan County Technology Career and Higher Learning Center. The release states Brown is accused of “intentionally sexually [abusing]” a 16-year-old student at the facility, the release states.

Brown was released on a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22 in the Buchanan County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.