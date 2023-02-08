HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – The Honaker Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man with autism.

According to a release, Josiah Joel Stevens, 22, was last seen at his home on Clearview Drive in Honaker around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Stevens is described as being blonde with blue eyes, weighing 135 pounds and standing at 5 feet, 7 inches. Police report he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and gray flannel shirt and brown boots.

Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to call the Honaker Police Department at (276) 873-5297 or Russell County Dispatch at (276) 889-8033.