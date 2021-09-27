Honaker High School on lockdown Monday afternoon after receiving threat

HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia high school is on lockdown Monday afternoon after reportedly receiving a threat.

According to Russell County Director of Schools Gregory Brown, a threat was received at Honaker High School shortly after noon.

Brown said authorities are at the school and investigating the validity of the threat.

While police investigate, students will remain at the school and in lockdown, Brown told News Channel 11.

No other schools in the district are affected, according to Brown. No details regarding the exact nature of the threat have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.