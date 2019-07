JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of people are enjoying the beautiful day outside the Mall at Johnson City to celebrate hometown heroes.

The mall is hosting their second “Hometown Heroes Celebration” for local first responders, active duty military and veterans.

Activities are featured at the mall’s parking lot.

The event includes face painting, inflatables, EMS rescue demos and much more.

The event wraps up with a concert tonight at 7 p.m. featuring Logan Mize and John Langston.