UPDATE: Gas leak shut off in Bristol, area deemed safe

UPDATE: The Bristol, Tennessee Fire Department says the gas leak around Edgemont Avenue has been shut off.

Atmos Energy says the area is safe and people are being allowed to return.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple homes in the area around Edgemont Ave. and Vance Middle School have been evacuated following an Atmos gas line leak Thursday afternoon.

Brannon Taylor, the Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos, told News Channel 11 that they are aware of the situation and their experienced personnel are on the scene with law enforcement to make sure the area is safe.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department confirmed that they are aiding with traffic in the area.

The Bristol Fire Department was on scene aiding in the evacuations, as well as medical personnel.

Police say there was no need for Vance Middle School to be evacuated.

Taylor told News Channel 11 that public safety, which includes their own employees, is Atmos’ primary concern.