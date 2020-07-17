Homeowners on Boone Lake concerned debris could be a safety hazard when lake levels rise, want TVA to take action

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said it will take steps to remove trees and other debris from Boone Lake.

That commitment was stressed at a meeting with Boone Lake property owners this week.

Pheben Kassahun found some are concerned that debris could create a major safety hazard when the lake starts to rise next year.

In the years since TVA found a sinkhole at the base of Boone Dam and drastically lowered lake levels launching a seven-year repair, forests have emerged on the lake bed blocking at least 20 coves where people have their homes.

“These people aren’t going to have access to the lake. They’re paying property tax; big property taxes associated with their properties on the lake,” property owner, Tom McKee said.

Tom McKee lives on the lake. He thinks it’s not just TVA’s duty to fix the dam.

“Put the lake back the way it was when it started,” McKee said.

TVA insists debris removal where possible has always been a priority.

However, earlier this week the Boone Dam Repair Coalition (BDRC), a group of property owners formed after the lake was lowered, expressed concern about TVA’s updated plan to use herbicides instead of physically removing vegetation: something the Boone Dam Project manager, Sam Vinson, said was the best option.

“There are coves that we can’t access and so that is true with the equipment. We are trying to spray many of those coves but there are coves we can’t get into,” Sam Vinson said. “We also provided to the homeowners through our website a homeowner’s guide with contact information on what they can do on their private properties for their vegetation. So, if TVA can’t reach a private landowner because of rocky terrain or soft soils, they can actually see what things that they can do for their own vegetation.”

“It’s surprising, very surprising to the BDRC that TVA would come out in a document like that and say they are going to leave these hazards and that they can’t remove them,” Boone Dam Repair Coalition president, Mark Joseph said.

Then on Thursday, TVA met with government officials and officers with the Boone Lake Association. In a statement to News Channel 11, TVA said “it’s developing a long term plan to manage hazards in the lake and in coves”. The agency said it does plan to remove debris in partnership with the Boone Lake Association.

“It involves commitment from the TVA, from the Boone Lake Association and most certainly involve commitment from the homeowners,” Val Kosmider told Kassahun.

Val Kosmider is the immediate pass president for the Boone Lake Association (BLA). He said he is satisfied with the discussion that took place with TVA and stakeholders on Thursday.

“As part of the good neighbor policy from TVA and part of the responsibility that the Boone lake association takes is that we want to work with the homeowners to understand what it is that they specifically need,” Kosmider said. “What we’d like to do, I think, is organize a smaller, of what we call the Boone Lake Cleanup– organize a series of smaller cleanups by community or by homeowners association.”

The President of the Boone Dam Repair Coalition said he is encouraged, but he wants to see more details.

“Overall, it definitely looks like TVA has changed their mind. They are definitely interested in the safety of people using the lake,” Joseph said. “We hope to work with them in implementing their plan.”

TVA said the goal is to return the lake to normal levels over the next 24-36 months. The agency said it’s on track to start raising lake levels next spring.

In other BLA news, Thursday night, Sullivan County Commission voted 19-0 for $62,500 for a skimmer out of Sullivan County to help with removing debris from the lake. BLA hopes the city of Bristol and the city of Kingsport will agree to splitting $62,500 between the two cities to purchase a skimmer that would help clean the Sullivan County side of Watauga Lake.

Washington County is on board to clean its side of Watauga Lake.