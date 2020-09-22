Homeland Vinyl to expand Surgoinsville facility, creating 55 jobs

LIVE NOW /
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Homeland Vinyl plans to expand its Surgoinsville plant and create 55 jobs, state economic officials announced Tuesday.

The company will invest $2.2 million to add 38,000 square feet to the facility, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The expansion will add new extrusion lines and assembly line capabilities.

Homeland Vinyl manufactures vinyl fencing, rail, and deck products. The company’s Surgoinsville plant is located in the Phipps Bend area.

