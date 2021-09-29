Homeland Security transparency bill is Harshbarger’s first to pass the House

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — The House has passed a bill by Rep. Diana Harshbarger to increase transparency within the Department of Homeland Security.

The Department of Homeland Security Contract and Reporting Act of 2021 marks the congresswoman’s first bill to pass the House since she assumed office in January.

Harshbarger said the bill requires Homeland Security to provide a daily report that details contracts awarded over $4 million.

“Today, I have delivered on my promise to play a part in holding the Biden administration accountable on their self-inflicted border crisis,” Harshbarger said in a release. “The DHS Contract and Reporting Act will require transparent reporting on contract awards granted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security so we taxpayers know how our federal tax dollars are being spent.”

The bill now awaits action in the Senate.