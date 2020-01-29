HomeGoods to open in former Sears location at Mall at Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A HomeGoods store will be coming to Johnson City, according to Washington Prime Group Inc.

According to a release from Washington Prime Group, the new store will open where the old Sears was located in The Mall at Johnson City.

Demolition of the former Sears location is expected to start in the first half of 2020, and completion of the HomeGoods is expected by the fall of 2021.

It was also announced that the Sears Auto Center would be demolished to make way for new restaurant options along North Roan Street. These efforts will also begin in 2020 and are expected to be completed by 2021.

Washington Prime Group also said in the release that renovations to the common areas and exterior entrances to the mall would soon be underway.

The release also reminds mall patrons of the upcoming additions to the mall, like Palmetto Moon and Rose & Remington stores.