HomeGoods opens in The Mall at Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A long-awaited retailer opened its doors for the first time Thursday morning.

The national chain, HomeGoods, a furniture and decor retailer, launched sales at 8 a.m. — earlier than regular hours to celebrate the store’s opening day.

HomeGoods sits at the former Sears location at The Mall at Johnson City, and hours include Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

A new brunch restaurant — Eggs Up Grill — is in the works to open beside HomeGoods.

