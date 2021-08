JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The new HomeGoods store has announced an opening date in August.

According to the HomeGoods website, the store will open on Thursday, August 19 at 8 a.m. It will remain open that day until 10 p.m.

The store will be open seven days a week with Monday-Saturday hours of 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. On Sundays, HomeGoods will open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The store is opening in the former location of Sears at the mall.