Homebuilder Tim Hicks to challenge Van Huss in Sixth House district primary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tim Hicks followed his father, Bobby, into the family homebuilding business. Tuesday, the owner of Hicks Construction said he hopes to follow the late Tennessee representative into the state house, announcing a GOP primary challenge to Sixth District incumbent Micah Van Huss.

Hicks’s campaign is backed by “Citizens for a Fresh Start,” and his slogan is “Fresh Start.” Bobby Hicks represented the same district from 1994-1998.

In a quiet room at the Barn at Boone Falls, Hicks said he will focus on education, workforce development and society’s battle against addiction if elected to the seat Van Huss has held since 2013. Hicks spoke openly Tuesday of his own “fresh start,” a recovery from drug and alcohol addiction that began almost two decades ago, and of his work supporting and counseling people struggling with addiction.

Hicks tied the problem to lack of hope and that lack of hope to, in many cases, lack of job readiness on the part of young people who aren’t going on to college. He said he’d like to be part of a statewide effort to place more focus on vocational education.

“Right now we have far too many students who graduate with no path to a good job,” Hicks said. “Now, college isn’t for everybody, but graduating students without skill levels for a career often leads to joblessness, hopelessness, and it’s a recipe for drug abuse and addictions.”

Hicks said he supports state action that would further increase teacher salaries, which he said are $6,500 lower than the national average. He lauded Gov. Bill Lee’s steps to increase teacher pay but said more must be done.

Mentioning “pipelines” from high schools to the job market in nursing, plumbing, electrical and carpentry, among others, Hicks said he’d work with business and industry, the education system and the state for what he called a “fresh start” in vocational, agricultural and technical training.

Hicks rattled off statistics related to both education and addiction. Only 36 percent of third graders read at or above grade level. And three times the number of newborns in Tennessee are born addicted to drugs compared to the national average.

“I strive every day to help people struggling with addiction to find a new story in their life,” said Hicks, who is active in the Celebrate Recovery program. “A story of recovery, forgiveness and redemption. That’s my mission in life, and it’s deeply personal to me.”

If elected, Hicks said he’d like to serve on committees related to education, agriculture and workforce. “Any committee that has anything to do with addiction whatsoever, I would jump at the chance to get on that committee,” he said.

Issue-wise, Hicks acknowledged not much separates him from Van Huss. Both are pro-life, pro-Second Amendment small government conservatives. Rather, he said, “what matters most is the mindset about the job.”

Hicks said he “enjoys hard work and working together with others to come up with real solutions for real problems.”

“At the end of the day I don’t think this race will be about differences on the issues, but it’ll be about a different attitude and approach toward public service,” he said.

Hicks said he’ll be campaigning mostly by phone and internet during the COVID-19 situation. Retired accountant Charles Steagall is his campaign treasurer.

Hicks serves on the Washington County Planning Commission and is active in the Tennessee Homebuilders Association. He is also active in the Emmaus community, and his company has built several homes for Appalachia Service Project. He and his wife are parents to Kyle Hicks and are grandparents of one child with another on the way.