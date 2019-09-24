Breaking News
Homebrewers across the region to compete in ‘Hoppy Possum Southern Brewers Cup’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- While Appalachian League baseball play may be over, there is another type of battle that will be brewing on the field this upcoming weekend.

Homebrewers from across the region will compete for $10,000 in cash prizes in the ‘Hoppy Possum Southern Brewers Cup’ at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City.

Those who attend the celebration will enjoy unlimited beer tastings from more than 120 beers plus live entertainment.

General admission tickets are $40, and entry to get in the day of the festival is $45.

You can find more information about the event on the Hoppy Possum website, or Facebook page below.

Your questions answered…

