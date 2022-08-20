JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Participants lined up at Persimmon Ridge Park Saturday morning to take part in the Annual Home Run Derby that benefits local police department programs.

The Derby helps support the Johnson City Police Department and Jonesborough Police Departments; Shop with a Cop program.

“It is a massive undertaking to say the least. It’s definitely a year-round process and we have to do fundraisers and things because both of our programs are entirely donation based. We don’t have any funds that are directly allocated to this so if we don’t raise the money, we can’t take kids shopping we can’t take care of them,” said Brittney Eberhardt, a JCPD Shop with a Cop organizer.

“We’ve kind of branched out from the original ‘Shop with a cop’ idea which is just around Christmas time where we partner officers with kids- they normally go for a dinner and then they go to Walmart for a shopping trip but we’re also trying to do things the entire year because kids are in need year-round they’re not just in need at Christmas time so we’ve moved into helping middle schoolers and cap and gowns,” Eberhardt added.

Funds raised will help provide Christmas gifts and food boxes for students and families in need.