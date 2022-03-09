CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (WJHL) – Piney Flats native Todd Yelton started Shauna’s House, a transition home for orphans who age out of the system in Chernihiv, Ukraine, in honor of his wife who lost her battle to cancer.

In 2010, Shauna Yelton went on a mission trip to Ukraine where she fell in love with helping orphans.

She quickly learned that there was an even greater need for these orphans once they turn 18 and effectively age out of the system, so she and her husband concocted a plan to help these children transition into becoming adults.

But life had other plans.

Shauna and Todd Yelton

(Photo courtesy of Todd Yelton)

“When we were in the hospital, and we realized that we weren’t going to come home we wanted to do something for the kids in Ukraine,” Todd Yelton told News Channel 11.

Shauna was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, and in 2015, lost her battle with the disease, so her husband opened a transition home for Ukrainian orphans in her honor.

“Shauna would hate that I called it ‘Shauna’s House’ because it wasn’t really her thing, right? She didn’t want much, she wasn’t the type who wanted much glory or any of that. But she wanted to help kids and ultimately, that’s what led us there,” he said.

He explained that once they turn 18 years old, Ukrainian orphans did not really have anywhere to go or anyone to turn to.

Shauna’s house was initially intended to offer support to roughly six girls transitioning into adulthood in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom type house, but ultimately the King University graduate was able to pull off something much bigger to help even more kids.

“That grew to a 5,000 square foot home for both boys and girls to house about 35 kids, plus this family and it changed their lives. Because without it 80% of kids who age out of the orphanage end up in drug abuse, prostitution, suicide, and become alcoholics and homeless and if we had the opportunity to share the gospel with them and the love of Christ it’d transform their lives,” Yelton said.

Chernihiv is only 100 miles from the Russian border and roughly 100 miles from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

“Chernihiv has turned into a major battlefield. My friends there have done either one or two things: They’ve either stayed to help the sick and the old or they have evacuated the children to western Ukraine,” Yelton said.

Before and after of Shauna’s House – the building remains largely untouched following the Russian shelling of the city.

(Photos courtesy of Todd Yelton)

His friends who stayed Wednesday helped 80 people evacuate the city before Russian troops dramatically rolled down one of the city’s main streets surrounded by the carnage their mortar shells had wrought.

“For me, a lot of times I’ve watched the news and that sort of stuff and it’s just been words and pictures on a page or on a video, and these are real people that I know and it gives it a much different idea for me. And that’s been a very life learning thing for me,” Yelton said. “It’s one thing to see people suffer that you don’t know it’s a little bit different when you do.”

This was the scene in Chernihiv, Ukraine, a day after staff at Shauna's House – a home for orphans aging out of the system – helped evacuate 80 people from the city. Now, the city is under Russian occupation and there is no escape.@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities

Courtesy: Todd Yelton pic.twitter.com/MXhDwsiUtM — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 9, 2022

He says he reaches out to his friends who run Shauna’s House for him daily.

“When I checked on her she says, ‘I still am alive and I have a roof over my head,'” Yelton said.

He said he begged his friends still in Chernihiv to evacuate before the Russians fully occupied the city, but they all told him that they had a reason to stay.

“If you’re not in the day-to-day fighting, you’re either doing one of two things. You’re spending time in bomb shelters and basements, right? Or you’re taking care of the sick and injured, or children. Some of the people I know cannot leave the cities that they are in because they have older parents who’d never make the trip. And then the other thing is, what happens in the cities is that they close up and they’re you know, how do you see so much of this as far as ceasefires and letting civilians leave? It’s really not happening on a major level,” Yelton said.

He told News Channel 11 that the support from his community, along with the international community, aimed at Ukraine has been overwhelming.

“Growing up in East Tennessee, I understand the patriotism there. Right, and how communities have bonded together to support Ukraine. It’s a very moving thing to me,” he said.

Shauna’s House up until the war broke out served 35 men and women aged 18 to 22 years.

“I have a 21-year-old and I have a 24-year-old. For the most part, they know what tomorrow’s gonna look like right? It’s gonna look similar to today,” Yelton began to explain.

He said the kids who are served by Shauna’s House in Ukraine don’t have that luxury now.

“Their world has been turned upside down, and they’re not making the simple decisions of going to school or studying, going to a party, or whatever. They’re making life and death decisions and that’s a whole different world to what most of the kids that I am involved with everyday experience and yeah, that makes me very concerned and probably on some level very sad,” he said.

To support Ukrainian orphans or Shauna’s House, donations can be made to this website.