JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City restaurant announced Friday that it’s expanding to the Boones Creek community, which will mark its third location.

Holy Taco Cantina said in a Facebook post that although the opening date has yet to be determined, the Boones Creek location will sit at the old Our House Restaurant lot at 4909 N. Roan St.

The new location will feature a patio, and its grand opening will be released soon.