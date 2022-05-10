BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holston View Elementary students showcased and pitched their creative products Tuesday during the school’s annual “Shark Tank” event.

The event is modeled after the Shark Tank television show, where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of investors, or “sharks.”

Thirty-four business owners and professionals came to Holston View to act as “sharks” by evaluating, critiquing, and asking questions of the fifth-grade students.

“Takes a lot of practice because we want to be able to memorize everything, so it can get nerve-racking at some points, but in the end, it’s really fun for us to be able to do this,” student Skylar Oakley said.

More students will pitch their ideas on Thursday.