BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fifth graders at Holston View Elementary School got to do business with the sharks this week as they participated in their own version of ‘Shark Tank.’

The student entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to judges, also known as the ‘sharks.’

The non-profit organization founders, local business owners and other entrepreneurs from across the region had the job of picking which business idea had the best chance to survive.

“We’re recreating the Shark Tank from the show in our way. We made our own inventions by ourselves and we created prototypes. And we’re going to present to every people in the community,” said 5th-grade student Julian Tucker.

Organizers said they hope the event teaches students that no dream is too small.